Midlands Chuck E. Cheese’s argument turns into all-out brawl

A video of a fight over a ride at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in the St. Andrews area has gone viral.
By the time the video starts recording the incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday, at least half a dozen people are already involved in an argument. The video, posted by Mikoyah Harvin on Saturday onto Facebook, was captioned, “#OnlyInColumbia.”
Harvin’s video captured the dispute when women are trying to break apart an argument between two others. When one throws pizza at the other charges, the fight gets out of hand.
Harvin’s video captures when an elderly woman – who had no involvement in the fight – was struck by a piece of wood that another woman had pulled from a dividing wall.
A second video from a different angle by Lakeiva Williams and posted onto Facebook also captured the incident.
Nearly a dozen people are involved in the fight, which includes a man caught in the center holding a child. A Chuck E. Cheese’s employee can be seen attempting to break up the fight.
A Facebook user, who identified herself in the comments of Harvin’s video as being involved in the fight, said the argument started when she mistakenly photobombed another who was using a ride that took pictures. She said several people tried to calm the woman down and not fight, but she insisted.
Harvin, however, told WIS 10 that it started when a woman was attempting to stop others from using a ride. What provoked the woman blocking the rest from using the ride was unclear.
Though the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident, no report was taken and no one was arrested, an agency spokeswoman said.
Chuck E. Cheese’s melees are not isolated incidents. In 2013, Vice.com wrote an article with the headline: “Why Do People Keep Getting into Fights at Chuck E. Cheese’s?” The article highlighted seven YouTube videos that featured brawls at the establishment.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
