Failure to clean up toxic river goo lands SCE&G in legal hot water

Dredging coal tar pollution, Civil War artifacts from the Congaree SCANA and DHEC have abandoned plans to remove 40,000 tons of toxic tar from the Congaree River in Columbia South Carolina. This video was produced in 2015 and looked at the now-shelved dredging plan. (Video by Matt Walsh, Tim Dominick and Cliff Leblanc) SCANA and DHEC have abandoned plans to remove 40,000 tons of toxic tar from the Congaree River in Columbia South Carolina. This video was produced in 2015 and looked at the now-shelved dredging plan. (Video by Matt Walsh, Tim Dominick and Cliff Leblanc) Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

