South Carolina

Hungry for a USC national championship license plate? Here’s how to get one

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 9:59 AM

Those South Carolina women’s basketball national championship license plates will be coming soon to a car near you.

The special edition plate fans featuring the team’s 2017 national championship logo will be available for purchase on scdmvonline.com no later than Dec. 7.

The license plate fee for these specialty plates is $70 every two years in addition to the regular registration fees set by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Of that additional fee, $40 will be distributed to University of South Carolina scholarship recipients.

Fans who want their hands on selected plate Nos. 4 to 60 can also participate in an auction for that begins at noon Monday and continues through 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. Auction details are online at www.GamecocksOnline.com/auctions. Plates are limited to vehicles registered in South Carolina.

With the auction, the starting bid for each number is $100 and can grow in $5 increments. The same $70 specialty plate fee and regular registration fees apply and are not included in the auction bid.

The winner for each plate number will be contacted by an USC Athletics Department representative within a week of purchase.

