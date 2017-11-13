South Carolina

$2 million-winning lottery ticket sold at Midlands gas station

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 9:31 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

A Midlands Powerball player is holding a ticket worth $2 million.

The ticket was purchased from the Sunco at 1083 Broad St. in Sumter for Saturday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (4, 6, 16, 30, 56 and 18). Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra dollar, the $1 million prize was increased to $2 million.

The only issue is the winner hasn’t claimed their prize as of Monday morning. The SC Education Lottery asks all players to check their tickets.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.79 when the estimated jackpot is $150 million or less.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

