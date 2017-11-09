This Lowcountry veteran met a dog on the set of ‘Today’ and was moved to tears

More Videos 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom Pause 0:43 Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” 0:51 Beaufort Black Chamber rebuilds after devastating fire. When will it be finished? 0:50 A Hardeeville gas station was robbed at knife-point. Here's where it happened. 0:57 Crash on Bluffton Parkway near S.C. 46 traffic circle 1:40 Croatian soccer player swallows tongue. Referee saves his life 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 1:00 Hilton Head bakery to serve up 'grab & go' meals 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's why a Charleston veteran met her new pup on The Today Show A Charleston veteran is the new owner of the Today Show's "puppy with a purpose." The veteran, Stacy Pearsall, met her service dog live on the show Thursday morning. Pearsall is a retired, award-winning combat photographer now known for her "Veterans Portrait Project." A Charleston veteran is the new owner of the Today Show's "puppy with a purpose." The veteran, Stacy Pearsall, met her service dog live on the show Thursday morning. Pearsall is a retired, award-winning combat photographer now known for her "Veterans Portrait Project." Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com today.com

