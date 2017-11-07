Shooting reported near USC Upstate; campus lockdown lifted

One person was shot during an incident near the University of South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

The person who was shot was not a student and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Tammy E. Whaley, spokeswoman for USC Upstate. The Associated Press reported the person was shot in the arm.

The shooting forced the campus into lockdown for about an hour. The first post reporting shots fired was shared at 12:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported on campus.

The shooting took place at Campus Edge Apartments, which is at the edge of the campus near the library off North Pine Street.

A tweet from the university’s account described the shooter as wearing khaki pants and a gray “hoodie,” carrying an automatic weapon.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo says students never appeared to be in danger.

Bobo said the man shot is not helping investigators, and no arrests have been made as of 3:30 p.m.