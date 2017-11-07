USC Upstate
USC Upstate File photo
USC Upstate File photo

South Carolina

Shooting reported near USC Upstate; campus lockdown lifted

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 07, 2017 1:09 PM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C.

One person was shot during an incident near the University of South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday.

The person who was shot was not a student and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Tammy E. Whaley, spokeswoman for USC Upstate. The Associated Press reported the person was shot in the arm.

The shooting forced the campus into lockdown for about an hour. The first post reporting shots fired was shared at 12:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported on campus.

The shooting took place at Campus Edge Apartments, which is at the edge of the campus near the library off North Pine Street.

A tweet from the university’s account described the shooter as wearing khaki pants and a gray “hoodie,” carrying an automatic weapon.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo says students never appeared to be in danger.

Bobo said the man shot is not helping investigators, and no arrests have been made as of 3:30 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

    This video shows the tagging of Harry-Etta, the 15th tiger shark, to be tagged by SC Department of Natural Resources biologists in St. Helena Sound located in South Carolina waters. Researchers were thrilled to find out that the shark is pregnant and may soon offer information to shark's habitats during gestation.

Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.

Watch 0:23

Watch "Harry-Etta" the Lowcountry shark get tagged. Now you can track her movements.
Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN 0:19

Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN
Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:39

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

View More Video