‘A soldier for equality’ SC civil rights legend ‘Brother David’ dies

More Videos 0:48 Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters Pause 0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 1:10 Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women 1:19 High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission. Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball