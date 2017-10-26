Lowcountry drivers: You’re more likely to hit a deer this time of year. Here’s why

More Videos 0:39 Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools Pause 0:35 Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:52 5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' 1:05 Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 0:55 What does a propeller-powered car sound like? 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 0:46 Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 1:10 Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:00 High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content. A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was on his way to a call in the dark, early morning hours of October 21 when a deer jumped into the road, Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk wrote on Facebook. The deputy slammed on his brakes, but the deer still smashed into the car, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The deputy was traveling at 114 mph. when he struck the deer, Caulk told the Duluth News Tribune. The incident was captured on the deputy's dashcam and body camera. Note: This video contains graphic content. Isanti County Sheriff's Office/Facebook Edited by areese@islandpacket.com

