Former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will serve as honorary directors for the foundation of the National Medal of Honor Museum, planned for South Carolina.
Former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will serve as honorary directors for the foundation of the National Medal of Honor Museum, planned for South Carolina. National Medal of Honor Museum
Former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter will serve as honorary directors for the foundation of the National Medal of Honor Museum, planned for South Carolina. National Medal of Honor Museum

South Carolina

5 former presidents back this SC museum to military heroes

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 1:55 PM

The National Medal of Honor Museum planned in Mount Pleasant has received a boost from five former commanders-in-chief, the museum announced in a news release Monday.

Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will serve as honorary directors for the museum’s foundation, which is raising money to construct the facility.

“We are proud to have the support of our former presidents,” said Bill Phillips, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s Chairman, in the release. “The museum will serve as a living legacy of heroism, and there are no better leaders to champion that effort.”

To date, 3,516 Medals of Honor have been presented to 3,496 service men and to one woman, according to the museum’s website.

The museum’s mission is to commemorate the Medal of Honor recipients and inspire visitors to be heroes.

The museum on Monday also released a new video with renderings that show the planned structure to be built on the waterfront at Patriot’s Point near the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown.

For more information about the museum, visit www.mohmuseum.org.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead

    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham shares the advice that he gave President Donald Trump about his tweeting and the recent back and forth Tweeting the president has had with Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee. Graham, who was on Hilton Head Island on Wed., Oct. 11, 2017 for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual State of the Region Luncheon, gave a few minutes to the media prior to speaking.

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead 1:01

Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead
SC National Guard heads to Puerto Rico to aid in Maria recovery 1:02

SC National Guard heads to Puerto Rico to aid in Maria recovery
Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

View More Video