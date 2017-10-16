5 former presidents back this SC museum to military heroes

The National Medal of Honor Museum planned in Mount Pleasant has received a boost from five former commanders-in-chief, the museum announced in a news release Monday.
Former U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will serve as honorary directors for the museum’s foundation, which is raising money to construct the facility.
“We are proud to have the support of our former presidents,” said Bill Phillips, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s Chairman, in the release. “The museum will serve as a living legacy of heroism, and there are no better leaders to champion that effort.”
To date, 3,516 Medals of Honor have been presented to 3,496 service men and to one woman, according to the museum’s website.
The museum’s mission is to commemorate the Medal of Honor recipients and inspire visitors to be heroes.
The museum on Monday also released a new video with renderings that show the planned structure to be built on the waterfront at Patriot’s Point near the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown.
For more information about the museum, visit www.mohmuseum.org.
