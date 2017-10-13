The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
4 Airmen charged in Satanic vandalism at SC church. Here’s how much damage they did

By Michael Olinger

October 13, 2017 1:20 PM

Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a historic Sumter County church that was defaced with Satanic symbols in September, WTOC reports.

The suspects, apprehended Thursday by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, were all airmen from Shaw Air Force Base, WTOC reports. The alleged perpetrators have been identified as Kayla Marie Eilerman, Clayre Marie Savage, Daveion Raaheim Green and Brandon Munoz. They were charged with malicious injury to a house of worship, criminal conspiracy and trespassing.

There has been no word from the military about any punishment the airmen might face, but officials at Shaw Air Force Base did release a statement expressing disappointment and denouncing the behavior as being unrepresentative of the airmen stationed at Shaw, reports WTOC.

Law enforcement has been investigating the incident since Sept. 29, when the defacing was first discovered at Salem Black River Church in Mayesville by a parishioner who went to check on the church. In addition to the graffiti, a door had also been kicked in. An estimated $3,000 of damage was done by the vandals, according to WTOC.

Leads began to flood in after photos of the suspects were released to the media, reports WTOC. A bond hearing will be held for the suspects at 2 p.m., Friday.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

