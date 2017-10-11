freeimages.com
South Carolina

Hate the license renewal line at the South Carolina DMV? Here’s how to avoid it

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 9:52 AM

South Carolina drivers now have the option of renewing their drivers licenses online instead of waiting in line at the DMV.

Those with a regular (Class D, E, F or M) driver’s license whose driving privileges are in good standing may renew their license at www.scdmvonline.com/Driver-Services/Renewals beginning Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.

The fee of $12.50 for a five-year license may be paid with a credit card. Drivers will receive their new license in the mail.

“This eliminates the need to visit an SCDMV branch and keeps wait times and lines shorter for the public,” Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in the release.

Drivers must visit the DMV in person every other time their license is due for renewal so they can have a new photograph taken, the release said.

Those with commercial driver’s licenses or identification cards or those who are international customers must continue to visit an SCDMV branch in person.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

