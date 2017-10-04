More Videos

South Carolina

Tropical Storm Irma closed Edisto’s campground. But it’s reopening sooner than expected.

October 04, 2017 2:35 PM

Edisto Beach State Park’s Oceanfront Campground that has been closed since Tropical Storm Irma hit will reopen for camping starting Oct. 12, according to the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.

Customers who had reservations from Oct. 12 to the end of the year that had been canceled will be given first priority, the Facebook post states.

Beginning Oct. 18, reservations will be open to everyone under the normal reservation process, the post says.

The Live Oak Campground will remain closed.

The storm surge inundated the popular oceanfront campground and damaged its electrical system. Downed trees and debris were left in Live Oak Campground by an Irma-related tornado, according to an article in The State last month.

