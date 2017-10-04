Driverless taxis could be coming soon to South Carolina

Driverless vehicles could soon ferry residents to and from work if a Greenville County program goes as planned.
The Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday awarded a $4 million grant to the county to help deploy its system of taxi-shuttles, known locally as “A-Taxis,” on public roads.
The driverless vehicles will provide shuttle service to and from employment centers and are expected to improve access to transportation for disadvantaged and mobility-impaired residents.
“Technology is the future of U.S. transportation,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson said in a news release. “These funds will help Greenville County lead the nation into a future with more driverless vehicles, which will improve mobility for some and reduce traffic congestion for all.”
Never miss a local story.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments