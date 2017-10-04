freeimages.com
freeimages.com

South Carolina

Driverless taxis could be coming soon to South Carolina

By Posted Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2017 01:53 PM

Driverless vehicles could soon ferry residents to and from work if a Greenville County program goes as planned.

The Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday awarded a $4 million grant to the county to help deploy its system of taxi-shuttles, known locally as “A-Taxis,” on public roads.

The driverless vehicles will provide shuttle service to and from employment centers and are expected to improve access to transportation for disadvantaged and mobility-impaired residents.

“Technology is the future of U.S. transportation,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson said in a news release. “These funds will help Greenville County lead the nation into a future with more driverless vehicles, which will improve mobility for some and reduce traffic congestion for all.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

    A layer of ice can be seen from a car’s headlights on Interstate 95 southbound just past exit 5 in Hardeeville, S.C. Wednesday night after a ice and snow storm came through the Lowcountry, crippling interstate travel. It took this driver fours hours to travel 3 miles and 8 hours to travel from Bluffton, S.C. to Savannah, Ga.

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville 0:15

Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:42

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?
Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

View More Video