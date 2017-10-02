South Carolina

October 2, 2017 9:15 AM

SC Guard troops leave on Puerto Rico mission

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

The first group of South Carolina Army National Guard engineer soldiers left McEntire Joint National Guard Base outside Columbia on Sunday evening headed for Puerto Rico.

The unit of about 150 soldiers and 60 vehicles will be helping in recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. The South Carolina soldiers are assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion headquartered in Edgefield and the 178th Engineer Battalion in Rock Hill.

The soldiers are part of a larger multistate task force that includes North Carolina, Louisiana and New York forces, according to an Army news release.

They will be clearing roads to reach areas cut off since the Category 4 hurricane crossed Puerto Rico Sept. 20 and helping to get infrastructure restored. They are bringing bulldozers, front-end loaders, dump trucks and chain saws, the news release says.

They could be in Puerto Rico for up to 60 days.

“I am always so proud of our South Carolina soldiers who are ready at a moment’s notice to help our fellow neighbors in need, even hundreds or a thousand miles away,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina, said in the news release.

This unit also supported the recovery operations in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Related content

South Carolina

Comments

Videos

More Videos

See how they dealt with unloading 2,500 pumpkins at Carteret Street United Methodist Church on Sunday 1:06

See how they dealt with unloading 2,500 pumpkins at Carteret Street United Methodist Church on Sunday

Pause
Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history 1:14

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in US history

'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation 1:22

'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey 3:03

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate the flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate the flood maps

How accessible are the new flood maps? 0:34

How accessible are the new flood maps?

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:45

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC? 0:37

This bird doesn't stray north of the Florida Keys. So what blew him to SC?

  • Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

    Myrtle Beach police suspect foul play after an 11-month-old baby disappeared in July.

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

View more video

South Carolina