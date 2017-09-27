SC’s Scott was asked for his thoughts on those kneeling during the national anthem. Here’s what he said

South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott said Wednesday that NFL players should not protest during the national anthem.

Scott, the U.S. Senate’s only black Republican and South Carolina’s junior senator, was appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box when he was asked for his thoughts on the issue of NFL players who have been kneeling during the national anthem.

“I think every man, woman woman, child in this country should stand for the national anthem,” Scott said. “That should go without question.”

Scott added, however, that people should also asked themselves why are players kneeling.

“If we were able to reinforce the fact that we all should stand and delve into the challenges that have some players kneeling, we'll be in a better place as a country, Scott said. “We should all seek for unity and equality in this nation.”

Scott has previously revealed that he was targeted by Capitol Police because of the color of his skin at least three times since joining the Senate in 2013.

He said in speech on the Senate floor aimed at highlighting the deep divide between the black community and law enforcement that in one year as an elected official he also was stopped seven times by law enforcement, according to the Washington Post.

Scott said he was stopped for speeding some of the times. But Politico reported that Scott said the “vast majority” of the stops were for “nothing more than driving a new car in the wrong neighborhood or some other reason just as trivial.”

General oppression of people of color and police shootings of black people fueled then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decision to first sit and later take a knee during the national anthem. Over time, other players joined in protest.

But the act was thrust into the forefront and morphed into a debate over the First Amendment, how much the NFL has been paid by the U.S. government for its displays of patriotism and the overall state of race relations in America when President Donald Trump railed against players protesting during the anthem.

In response, more than 200 NFL players and owners — even anthem performers — found ways to show dissent during pro football games over the weekend. Raised fists and other gestures came after Trump's comments at a Friday night rally in Huntsville, Alabama, where he mused to the crowd: “Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now! Out! He’s fired. Fired!’”

Trump continued to criticize protesters Tuesday, saying in a news conference at the White House that he was “ashamed of what was taking place” with the kneeling protesters. Trump said Americans have died and been injured in defense of their country.