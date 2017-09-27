SC woman hospitalized with severe burns. Now her husband is on the run

A man who is accused of pouring gasoline on his wife and setting her on fire is being sought by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, of 3105 Longfellow Drive in Florence, charging him with attempted murder of his wife in the Sept. 19 incident, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The woman suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body and was transported for treatment, the news release says.
Nethercutt is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.
Anyone with information on Nethercutt’s whereabouts may contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text an anonymous tip to #CRIME.
