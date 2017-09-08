South Carolina

Ohio Air Force base to house planes sheltering from Irma

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 12:25 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

An Ohio Air Force base is providing shelter for military aircraft leaving the south because of Hurricane Irma.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton says at least 20 planes are expected to land at the base between 10 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The base says the planes include six F-15s from the 125th Fighter Wing out of Jacksonville, Florida, Air National Guard Base and eight P-8s and six P-3s from the Patrol Squadron Thirty out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The base says it's also expecting three C-17s from the 437th Airlift Wing at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina.

