South Carolina

Second arrest made in fatal shooting of couple

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 4:54 AM

RICHLAND, S.C.

Another arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a couple in South Carolina.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott tells local media 32-year-old Marquez Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder. Johnson is the second person charged in the deaths of 40-year-old Aaron Collins and his wife, 46-year-old Sydni Collins.

The couple was shot July 27 in Richland after a verbal altercation. A third person was shot and injured.

On Aug. 2, 43-year-old Ricardo Middleton was arrested and charged in the killings.

It's unclear if Johnson or Middleton has attorneys.

