Is Sen. Tom Davis running for SC governor? We’ve got the answer

Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 06, 2017 3:27 PM

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, announced in a media release Wednesday afternoon that he will not be running for governor in 2018 and he plans to remain in the legislature “for the foreseeable future.”

Davis, a real estate attorney, said last month that he wanted to talk with his family and law partners at Harvey & Battey and make a decision on a gubernatorial run around Labor Day.

In his statement Wednesday, Davis said he has “concluded the timing simply isn’t right for me to run a statewide campaign.

“From a family standpoint, a business standpoint and a personal standpoint, I’m just not in a position to undertake an endeavor of this magnitude,” he said.

“From a political standpoint, in thinking about this, I’ve tried to be honest about where and how, at this particular point in time, I can do the most good for our state,” Davis added. “And the answer to that lies in this: South Carolina government is dominated by the legislature, and recent history has shown that reform-minded governors without legislative support can’t get much accomplished.”

He said he hopes the state “can get more reform-minded lawmakers elected in 2018 and 2020.”

