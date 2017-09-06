Is Sen. Tom Davis running for SC governor? We’ve got the answer

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, announced in a media release Wednesday afternoon that he will not be running for governor in 2018 and he plans to remain in the legislature “for the foreseeable future.”
Davis, a real estate attorney, said last month that he wanted to talk with his family and law partners at Harvey & Battey and make a decision on a gubernatorial run around Labor Day.
In his statement Wednesday, Davis said he has “concluded the timing simply isn’t right for me to run a statewide campaign.
“From a family standpoint, a business standpoint and a personal standpoint, I’m just not in a position to undertake an endeavor of this magnitude,” he said.
“From a political standpoint, in thinking about this, I’ve tried to be honest about where and how, at this particular point in time, I can do the most good for our state,” Davis added. “And the answer to that lies in this: South Carolina government is dominated by the legislature, and recent history has shown that reform-minded governors without legislative support can’t get much accomplished.”
He said he hopes the state “can get more reform-minded lawmakers elected in 2018 and 2020.”
Comments