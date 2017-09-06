More Videos

    A vigil at the S.C. State House on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, showed support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, which gives protection to young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Some vigil-goers discussed how DACA has helped them, and what they could lose if it ends.

South Carolina

Graham wants Congress to save ‘Dreamers’ after DACA

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

September 06, 2017 11:07 AM

Even as President Donald Trump canceled a program protecting 800,000 young people brought to the United States as children from deportation, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, said he wants Congress to step in to support “Dreamers.”

Graham told the “Today Show” Wednesday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was wrong to say Tuesday that the so-called “Dreamers” pose a threat to Americans’ jobs.

“Jeff Sessions is wrong. These kids are not taking jobs from American citizens. They're part of our country,” Graham said. “They're fully employed for the most par. They're in school. They will add great value. The president is right to want to have a heart for these kids.”

The Trump administration said it would leave the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in place for six months while Congress tries to work out a permanent solution to the young immigrants’ status.

South Carolina’s senior senator didn’t waste any time, calling a press conference Tuesday to ask his colleagues to pass the “Dream Act,” giving the young people a permanent legal status by the end of September.

“The reason I think it will get done now is that the leadership of the Republican Party, including the president, realizes it's good for the country economically and otherwise to give these kids the certainty they need in their lives,” Graham said alongside the proposal’s co-sponsor, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.

But Congress has failed to pass immigration reform packages proposed at several points over the past decade. The Dream Act itself was first introduced in 2001.

Graham’s proposal also comes at a busy time for lawmakers, who also soon must approve an increase in the nation’s debt ceiling and disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tuesday’s announcement of the end of DACA triggered rallies and protests around the country, including in Columbia. An estimated 7,000 people in Graham’s home state benefit from DACA.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

