South Carolina

4 hospitalized after Lowcountry ambulance rear-ended at I-95 wreck scene

By Lucas High

September 06, 2017 10:16 AM

Two Colleton County paramedics were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after their ambulance, already at a separate wreck scene on Interstate 95, was struck in the rear by a moving van, according to a series of posts by Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s official Twitter account.

Two passengers of the van also were taken to Colleton Medical Center, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The ambulance sustained “heavy damage” and the moving van overturned as a result of the wreck, which happened near I-95’s mile marker 51, the tweets said.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

