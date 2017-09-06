4 hospitalized after Lowcountry ambulance rear-ended at I-95 wreck scene

Two Colleton County paramedics were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after their ambulance, already at a separate wreck scene on Interstate 95, was struck in the rear by a moving van, according to a series of posts by Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s official Twitter account.
Engine 1 and Medic 13 were working another mvc when the accident occured— ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) September 5, 2017
Two passengers of the van also were taken to Colleton Medical Center, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.
The ambulance sustained “heavy damage” and the moving van overturned as a result of the wreck, which happened near I-95’s mile marker 51, the tweets said.
