2 jailed after Kershaw County chase that topped speeds of 130 mph

Two Columbia men were arrested after leading deputies from two counties on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended in a crash in Kershaw County.
Authorities are seeking a third suspect, believed to be the driver.
Markeem Lamonte Hammond, of Metze Road in Columbia, and Kenneth Roger Robinson Jr., of Martindale Road in Columbia, both 17, were arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
A Kershaw County traffic officer patrolling Interstate 20 saw a silver Acura with Kentucky plates approaching him from behind at a high rate of speed, Sheriff Jim Matthews said. The deputy determined the Acura was traveling at around 95 mph and had been reported stolen in the city of Columbia.
The deputy activated his blue lights and siren, at which point the Acura accelerated to more than 130 mph as it entered Lee County, cutting in and out of traffic and running several vehicles off the road, Matthews said. The pursuit continued to Exit 108, where the Acura left the interstate. Matthews said the deputy stopped the pursuit because of the erratic and dangerous driving by the Acura’s driver.
Lee County deputies later located the vehicle and chased it back into Kershaw County on I-20, Matthews said. Three deputies were ready to deploy spike strips near Exit 101 on I-20, where they observed the Acura as it once again left the interstate. The driver of the Acura lost control and ran off the road and into the grass, narrowly avoiding an area of trees. The driver regained control and then headed in the direction of S.C. 34 toward Camden.
Camden police officers were notified of the direction of travel and were preparing to deploy spike strips, Matthews said. However, the Acura crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Broad and DeKalb streets in Camden. The driver of the other vehicle did not appear to be injured but was taken to Kershaw Health as a precaution.
Camden police officers saw three men run from the Acura after the crash, Matthews said. One of the suspects was discovered hiding behind a residence on Market Street and arrested. A second suspect was arrested after he was found near a home on the same street.
Deputies found numerous rounds of ammunition, several cell phones and bottles of liquor in the Acura, Matthews said.
Robinson told Kershaw deputies the identity of the driver, Matthews said. Deputies are working to confirm that and make an arrest.
Comments