South Carolina

Man found guilty in South Carolina woman's disappearance

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 4:24 AM

CONWAY, S.C.

A man charged in connection with the disappearance of a 20-year-old South Carolina woman has been found guilty on an obstruction of justice charge.

Local news outlets report a jury found 41-year-old Sidney Moorer guilty Wednesday of stalling the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis. She vanished in December 2013 and still hasn't been found.

A judge sentenced Moorer to 10 years in jail.

Prosecutors argued that Moorer lied to police about his contact with Elvis on the day she disappeared.

Moorer's attorney, Kirk Truslow, said his client didn't hinder the investigation, and prosecutors are looking to "put somebody away."

In a separate trial for kidnapping last summer, a jury deadlocked when deciding if Moorer was responsible for Elvis's disappearance. A new date for that trail hasn't been set.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs 3:36

Shoplifters killed 81-year-old Columbia Sears employee while stealing TVs
A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you
10-year old Lowcountry boy's life saved by customer at South Carolina peanut farm 0:32

10-year old Lowcountry boy's life saved by customer at South Carolina peanut farm

View More Video