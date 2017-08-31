Man found guilty in South Carolina woman's disappearance

A man charged in connection with the disappearance of a 20-year-old South Carolina woman has been found guilty on an obstruction of justice charge.
Local news outlets report a jury found 41-year-old Sidney Moorer guilty Wednesday of stalling the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis. She vanished in December 2013 and still hasn't been found.
A judge sentenced Moorer to 10 years in jail.
Prosecutors argued that Moorer lied to police about his contact with Elvis on the day she disappeared.
Moorer's attorney, Kirk Truslow, said his client didn't hinder the investigation, and prosecutors are looking to "put somebody away."
In a separate trial for kidnapping last summer, a jury deadlocked when deciding if Moorer was responsible for Elvis's disappearance. A new date for that trail hasn't been set.
