    The boat landing at Reeves Ferry outside of Conway has begun to flood. Waccamaw river levels are currently at 10.3 feet according to the National Weather Service.

South Carolina

The river is swelling and roads are flooding ahead of potential tropical storm

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

August 28, 2017 11:40 AM

The Waccamaw River is swelling and some roadways have already started to flood in parts of Horry County ahead of an incoming low pressure system that forecasters say may churn into Tropical Storm Irma.

Meteorologists are predicting the system could bring 4-6 inches of rain and high winds to coastal areas with even more rainfall possible for parts of Little River. More flooding is predicted to wash ashore from swollen rivers.

A truck was driving through flood waters at the Reeves Ferry boat landing along the Waccamaw River just outside of Conway Monday morning. Parts of the landing were already submerged.

The river was recorded at 10.34 inches and is expected to rise to 11.9 feet - nine inches over flood stage - by Thursday morning, according to a flood warning issued for Horry County Monday by the National Weather Service.

“Significant levels of standing water on roadways can occur. The public is warned not to attempt to drive through it,” said Leland Colvin, deputy secretary for engineering with the S.C. Department of Transportation. “Standing water can be life-threatening.”

Colvin warned motorists not to drive around any barricades SCDOT uses to close roads.

Half of the SCDOT maintenance forces in Horry and Georgetown counties will report to work at 7 p.m. Monday to clear roads of downed trees or debris and to close roads that may become flooded, according to the DOT. The remaining crews in those two counties are inspecting locations during the daylight hours Monday that are prone to flooding.

Check back for more on this developing story.

