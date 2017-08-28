Reeves Ferry Landing flooding

York County Judge Jack Kimball threw out a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina man Thursday. Plaintiff Russell Walker demanded county officials put a Confederate flag and other items back in the main courtroom of the York County Courthouse. Kimball told Walker he has no standing because he is from North Carolina.
Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition.