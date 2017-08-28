More Videos

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena 1:36

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena

Pause
Analyzing Dustin Johnson's golf swing 4:58

Analyzing Dustin Johnson's golf swing

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

People, dogs rescued from Texas flooding 1:53

People, dogs rescued from Texas flooding

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 3:04

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

  • Reeves Ferry Landing flooding

    The boat landing at Reeves Ferry outside of Conway has begun to flood. Waccamaw river levels are currently at 10.3 feet according to the National Weather Service.

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding

The boat landing at Reeves Ferry outside of Conway has begun to flood. Waccamaw river levels are currently at 10.3 feet according to the National Weather Service.
jlee@thesunnews.com
York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man

South Carolina

York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man

York County Judge Jack Kimball threw out a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina man Thursday. Plaintiff Russell Walker demanded county officials put a Confederate flag and other items back in the main courtroom of the York County Courthouse. Kimball told Walker he has no standing because he is from North Carolina.