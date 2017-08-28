‘If he comes inside my property, I will shoot him’ says woman accused of living in storage unit

A woman accused of living in a storage unit on Seaboard Street allegedly threatened a property owner, who opened her unit and found her inside on Sunday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police say they were called to the storage units after the property owner said the woman walked towards him with an object threatening him when he inquired about her living there.
The property owner told police in the report that a vehicle parked on the side of the building had not moved for two weeks. As an officer was checking the car’s registration, a woman exited a storage unit “yelling and screaming about the complainant violating her privacy,” the report stated.
“If he comes inside my property, I will shoot him,” the woman said in front of police.
The woman told an officer she was “working on stuff inside the storage unit” when the man opened her storage door, causing her to fear for her life.
Police found a bed, lounge chair and “several containers of clothing” inside the unit, according to the report. A welfare check, requested by the woman’s family, advised she may be living in a storage unit. No one was charged in the incident.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @EmilyWORDWeaver
