Darius Rucker discusses his other passion in Golf Channel interview on Monday

Darius Rucker will visit with golf analyst and talk show host David Feherty on an all-new episode “Feherty.”
The episode featuring Rucker, an award-winning musician, South Carolina alum and noted Gamecocks superfan will premiere on Monday at 9 p.m. on Golf Channel.
According to golfchannel.com, the interview was filmed in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame, where the former Hootie and the Blowfish front man discussed his affinity for golf, his friendship with Davis Love III, and a crash course in song writing. Feherty also followed Rucker on to the golf course to watch him play a few holes of golf during his popular Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am in South Carolina.
Rucker’s involvement with the Masters Tournament has exposed him to some of the best golf in the world. But during his sit down with Feherty, Rucker explains what event stands out most to him.
“Ohh, the Ryder Cup. Davis (Love III, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain in 2016) is a really good friend of mine,” Rucker said in the interview. “He calls me up and says ‘Have you ever been to the Ryder Cup?’ ”
But as Rucker describes it, he was no average spectator.
“I realize I’m staying on the players hall, cause I see their names on the doors. This is cool, Davis is waiting for me at dinner downstairs. I think we’ll have a little dinner and it’s the players dinner. It’s me the players, their girlfriends and wives. Jack Nicklaus and his wife.
“I had one of those moments where this is unbelievable. I was in every meeting, I had my own players I had to take care of.”
Among the players Rucker was responsible for following on the course was Patrick Reed.
Rucker discovered Reed was a huge fan of his music and the Grammy winner wanted to watch him. That was a stroke of good fortune for Rucker, who got to witness Reed’s epic duel with Rory McIlroy. Reed ultimately won, part of the U.S. team reclaiming the Ryder Cup and prompting a strong statement from Rucker.
“That was the best golf I’ve ever seen live.”
Also during the interview, Rucker tells Feherty how he squeezes golf into his busy schedule while on tour.
Had a great time with my man #Feherty at the @countrymusichof! Watch the interview Monday at 9PM ET on the @GolfChannel!! pic.twitter.com/b0yjUnBQNz— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 25, 2017
Rucker is diving deeper into golf with his own show on satellite radio.
Rucker will host “On Par with Darius Rucker,” a monthly show on SiriusXM satellite radio’s PGA Tour Radio station (Sirius 208, XM 92 and the SiriusXM app).
Rucker, a single-digit handicap and golf fan, will invite golf’s stars as well as other celebrities for conversations that will span the worlds of golf and entertainment. Rucker plays nearly every day when he is touring.
He is also involved with several other golf events including the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate women’s event in Hilton Head Island, the Darius and Friends concert and tournament that has raised more than $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and the ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic.
Rucker is is also a partner at MGC Sports, a sports agency that represents golfers and other athletes.
Rucker, the former Hootie & the Blowfish front man turned country music superstar is a three-time Grammy-winning singer. Rucker and bandmates formed Hootie & the Blowfish while they were students at South Carolina.
The Grand Ole Opry member recently performed at Colonial Life Arena for USC students after the football team completed a six-win season. He was often spotted watching the USC men’s basketball team during their recent run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
Rucker has been busy when he isn’t performing. He recently came out with his own brand of whiskey, Backstage Southern Whiskey.
Darius Rucker on Golf Channel
Who: Darius Rucker, three-time Grammy Award-winning country music artist and former Hootie & the Blowfish front man
What: Feherty
When: Debuts Monday at 9 p.m.
TV: Golf Channel (Spectrum channel no. 69 or 405)
