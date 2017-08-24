More Videos

How would you spend $650 million? 0:53

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:51

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:33

Are you missing a pig? This friendly guy has been roaming a Hilton Head beach 1:45

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 2:00

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

  • 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation

    Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Video from City of Charleston, Twitter Edited by Ashley Jean Reese