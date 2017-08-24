'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation

Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition.