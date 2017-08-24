More Videos

How would you spend $650 million?

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:51

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:33

Are you missing a pig? This friendly guy has been roaming a Hilton Head beach 1:45

Savannah mayor fights to denounce racism, improve city's inclusivity 2:00

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

  • York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man

    York County Judge Jack Kimball threw out a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina man Thursday. Plaintiff Russell Walker demanded county officials put a Confederate flag and other items back in the main courtroom of the York County Courthouse. Kimball told Walker he has no standing because he is from North Carolina.

Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com