York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man
York County Judge Jack Kimball threw out a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina man Thursday. Plaintiff Russell Walker demanded county officials put a Confederate flag and other items back in the main courtroom of the York County Courthouse. Kimball told Walker he has no standing because he is from North Carolina.
Tracy Kimballtkimball@heraldonline.com
Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition.
During the solar eclipse, a drone captured video of the view over a Fireflies game at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 21, 2017. Totality lasted nearly 90 seconds, but this timelapse video is sped up by 400 percent.
The Island Packet's Michael Olinger traveled to Santee, S.C., to be in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Watch as the sky briefly turns from day to night as the moon fully covers the sun.