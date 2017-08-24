Charleston Police: 1 dead, shooter wounded after several held hostage in downtown restaurant

More Videos

'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation 2:44

'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation

Pause
Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:44

Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

How would you spend $650 million? 0:53

How would you spend $650 million?

York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man 1:38

York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville 0:31

Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:14

Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:33

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 0:30

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.

  • 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation

    Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition. Video from City of Charleston, Twitter Edited by Ashley Jean Reese
Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition. Video from City of Charleston, Twitter Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

South Carolina

Charleston Police: 1 dead, shooter wounded after several held hostage in downtown restaurant

By Mandy Matney and Ashley Jean Reese

mmatney@islandpacket.com, areese@islandpacket.com

August 24, 2017 1:04 PM

The suspect accused of shooting one person and holding others hostage in a downtown Charleston restaurant Monday afternoon has been shot and taken to the hospital, according to Charleston Police.

The victim has been confirmed dead after the incident, Jerome Taylor, Interim Police Chief of the Charleston Police Department, said in a press conference Monday afternoon. The suspect, described as a “disgruntled restaurant employee” was shot by police and in critical condition, according to Taylor.

The hostages are now safe after being held inside Virginia’s restaurant on King Street for several hours, Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a press conference around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews responded to “an active shooter situation” downtown at 12:17 p.m., where they discovered the wounded person, according to city officials.

“This was not an act of terrorism,” Tecklenburg said in a news conference. “This was not a hate crime. This was a tragic case of a disgruntled employee with, I think, a history of mental illness. And we tragically lost a member of our community today.”

Witnesses told the newspaper an older man wearing an apron and carrying a revolver came into the restaurant and ordered everyone inside, including about 30 diners, to get down and move to the back of the business.

He locked the restaurant’s door and said, “I am the new king of Charleston,” the Post and Courier reported.

Some people began crawling out out of side entrances at the back of the building.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by Dylann Roof in June, 2015.

Tecklenburg thanked all emergency crews for their “incredible job” on Thursday.

“Every day we should be thankful, you never know when we are going to need them for these situations and they’re there to protect our community and citizens,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s a tragic situation, but we’re so thankful for our first responders.”

Tecklenburg said that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man

View More Video