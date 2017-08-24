Charleston Police: 1 dead, shooter wounded after several held hostage in downtown restaurant

More Videos 2:44 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation Pause 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 0:53 How would you spend $650 million? 1:38 York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:31 Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 0:30 Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition. Charleston police were called to an active shooting situation in downtown Charleston around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. During two press conferences, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the situation ended up being a hostage situation at Virginia's on King restaurant. One person was killed and police shot the assailant, who is now in the hospital in critical condition. Video from City of Charleston, Twitter Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

