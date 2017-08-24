See Richland sheriff’s officers on A&E ... and at Bojangles?

Four members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department--two of whom can been seek weekly on A&E Network’s LivePD show--can be seen on Friday serving fried chicken and biscuits at a local Bojangles.
Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni and Deputy Kevin Lawrence--both on LivePD--will join Richland Sheriff Leon Lott and Lt. Curtis Wilson at the Bojangles on 2423 Broad River Rd. from noon to 1 p.m. tomorrow where the four will join the restaurant’s staff in serving customers and taking drive-thru orders.
The event is an opportunity for members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to engage with the local community.
“They’ll have a great time working in our store and serving the community in a much different way than what they’re used to,” said Bojangles public relations spokesperson Cliff Cermak.
