  Richland Deputy made famous on TV Show 'Live PD' tells how he saved child

    Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Mastrianni

Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Mastrianni
Richland County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Mastrianni Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

South Carolina

See Richland sheriff’s officers on A&E ... and at Bojangles?

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

August 24, 2017 12:47 PM

Four members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department--two of whom can been seek weekly on A&E Network’s LivePD show--can be seen on Friday serving fried chicken and biscuits at a local Bojangles.

Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni and Deputy Kevin Lawrence--both on LivePD--will join Richland Sheriff Leon Lott and Lt. Curtis Wilson at the Bojangles on 2423 Broad River Rd. from noon to 1 p.m. tomorrow where the four will join the restaurant’s staff in serving customers and taking drive-thru orders.

The event is an opportunity for members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to engage with the local community.

“They’ll have a great time working in our store and serving the community in a much different way than what they’re used to,” said Bojangles public relations spokesperson Cliff Cermak.

