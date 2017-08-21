People celebrate total eclipse in Georgetown

During the solar eclipse, a drone captured video of the view over a Fireflies game at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 21, 2017. Totality lasted nearly 90 seconds, but this timelapse video is sped up by 400 percent.
The Island Packet's Michael Olinger traveled to Santee, S.C., to be in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Watch as the sky briefly turns from day to night as the moon fully covers the sun.
A NASA team led by S.C. professor Cassandra Runyon has developed a solar eclipse braille book that will allow persons with visual impairments to experience next week's total solar eclipse. The "Getting a Feel for Eclipses" book is a tacticle guide that was "designed to depict basic concepts about the interaction and alignment of the Sun with the Moon and Earth during a solar eclipse," NASA says.
Rock Hill police released this surveillance video of a Monday night robbery at Park Grocery on East Main Street. They said a man wearing a red bandanna and a red hooded sweatshirt robbed the store around 9 p.m. Monday. Police would not say how much cash was stolen.
Defense attorneys for former SC trooper Sean Groubert say Groubert developed PTSD after an August 2012 car chase and shootout with a suspect in Columbia's Five Points. The disorder, which they say went undiagnosed, contributed to Groubert overreacting and shooting Levar Jones during a traffic stop in September 2014.
Sean Groubert, a former trooper with the SC Highway Patrol, apologized to Levar Jones, whom Groubert shot during a traffic stop in September 2014. Groubert was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Monday he felt it was important to speak up on Twitter against the white supremacy rally that happened this weekend in Charlottesville, Va. He said he sympathized with the local mayors and governor there who have seen "bigotry" and "hatemongering" come to their area.