People celebrate total eclipse in Georgetown

    Georgetown's Harborwalk and Front Street fills as people celebrate the eclipse and being in totality on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Georgetown's Harborwalk and Front Street fills as people celebrate the eclipse and being in totality on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
A South Carolina woman's creation is helping everyone experience the eclipse — even the blind

South Carolina

A South Carolina woman's creation is helping everyone experience the eclipse — even the blind

A NASA team led by S.C. professor Cassandra Runyon has developed a solar eclipse braille book that will allow persons with visual impairments to experience next week's total solar eclipse. The "Getting a Feel for Eclipses" book is a tacticle guide that was "designed to depict basic concepts about the interaction and alignment of the Sun with the Moon and Earth during a solar eclipse," NASA says.

Former SC Trooper Sean Groubert's 2012 Five Points shootout

Former SC Trooper Sean Groubert's 2012 Five Points shootout

Defense attorneys for former SC trooper Sean Groubert say Groubert developed PTSD after an August 2012 car chase and shootout with a suspect in Columbia's Five Points. The disorder, which they say went undiagnosed, contributed to Groubert overreacting and shooting Levar Jones during a traffic stop in September 2014.