He grabbed her purse and took off running, but a witness wasn’t far behind, police say

He grabbed her purse and took off running, but a man who saw him do it wasn’t far behind, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The attempted robbery by an alleged purse snatcher outside a Myrtle Beach hotel Sunday afternoon was foiled by a vigilant bystander.
Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Glen Long of Andrews was charged with purse snatching after police say he grabbed a handbag from a 70-year-old woman and took off running only to be chased by a witness until he gave up the purse.
The woman told police she was in the parking lot of the Aqua Beach Inn on the corner of Withers Drive and Withers Alley around 4 p.m. when Long came up behind her and grabbed the purse from her shoulder. The woman fell to the ground and Long took off running, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
A bystander, who saw the incident, told police “he ran after the offender up until 12th Avenue North,” where Long tossed the purse into the bushes. The purse was returned with no items missing and officers had the suspect in custody hours later, according to the report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
