July 08, 2017 12:58 PM

Woah, nelly. Charleston streets get too hot, city orders carriage horses indoors

By Michael Olinger

Carriage horses were ordered off the street in Charleston Wednesday afternoon when city streets proved too hot for them to safely walk around, WSAV reports.

Officials conducted four temperature readings at 15 minute intervals, each of them reporting temperatures of 95 or higher. According to a new rule on the books in Charleston, when that happens carriage horses must be kept in their stables, according to WSAV.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, that rule took effect. Temperatures eventually dipped back under 95 degrees, and WSAV reports that the order was lifted by the city at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

