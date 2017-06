Dustin Mohr was enjoying a day at the popular beach just outside of Charleston when he noticed the men reeling in something massive. According to WCIV News, Mohr captured local fisherman Kevin Kaylor reeling in an 80-100 lb. tarpon from the shore at Folly Beach alongside his two fishermen friends. Kaylor told WCIV it took almost two hours to get the fish to shore, and a large crowd had gathered by that time. The men posed for the sea of smartphones, and then released the tarpon back into the ocean.