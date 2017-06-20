Loud ‘boom’ heard as earthquake shakes city near SC-Georgia border

Officials confirmed an earthquake happened near the South Carolina and Georgia border, and residents reported hearing a loud noise.
The earthquake was recorded 6 kilomoters southwest of Augusta, Ga. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was recorded as 3.2 magnitude with a depth of 12.9 kilometers.
As of 12:45 p.m., about 1,600 people reported they felt the earthquake to USGS, including people as far away as Columbia and Greenville, S.C.
WRDW reported residents in the Augusta area are reporting the earthquake displaced furniture in homes and triggered security alarms at homes and businesses.
Across the state border in Aiken, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call about a loud noise heard in the Woodside Plantation area, according to The Aiken Standard.
Jo Consalvo Mulvaney on Twitter said she heard a loud boom in Augusta and felt the ground shake.
@CNN Earthquake and loud boom in Augusta GA. Felt ground shake— Jo Consalvo Mulvaney (@JoanneMulvaney1) June 20, 2017
Dede Taylor said on Twitter that she thought something hit her house.
Just had an EARTHQUAKE, that's 2 in 3 years in Augusta, Georgia. We're not supposed to quake. It was LOUD, I thought something hit my house.— Dede Taylor (@Poldark_Things) June 20, 2017
Augusta University reported its campus looked like it escaped any damage.
Time to cross #earthquake off the experience list @AUG_University Jags. Also, the appears to be A-OK. More info: https://t.co/8DfkitLZG1— AUGUSTA JAGWIRE (@AUG_JAGWIRE) June 20, 2017
