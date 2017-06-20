FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA
FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA

South Carolina

June 20, 2017 12:20 PM

Loud ‘boom’ heard as earthquake shakes city near SC-Georgia border

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

AUGUSTA, Ga.

Officials confirmed an earthquake happened near the South Carolina and Georgia border, and residents reported hearing a loud noise.

The earthquake was recorded 6 kilomoters southwest of Augusta, Ga. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded as 3.2 magnitude with a depth of 12.9 kilometers.

As of 12:45 p.m., about 1,600 people reported they felt the earthquake to USGS, including people as far away as Columbia and Greenville, S.C.

WRDW reported residents in the Augusta area are reporting the earthquake displaced furniture in homes and triggered security alarms at homes and businesses.

Across the state border in Aiken, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call about a loud noise heard in the Woodside Plantation area, according to The Aiken Standard.

Jo Consalvo Mulvaney on Twitter said she heard a loud boom in Augusta and felt the ground shake.

Dede Taylor said on Twitter that she thought something hit her house.

Augusta University reported its campus looked like it escaped any damage.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2 strangers work together to try and save Rock Hill motorcycle wreck victim

View More Video