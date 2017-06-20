Loud ‘boom’ heard as earthquake shakes city near SC-Georgia border

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 2 strangers work together to try and save Rock Hill motorcycle wreck victim Pause 0:59 Myrtle Beach: People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 0:47 Myrtle Beach: Officials load a victim into ambulance after Ocean Boulevard shooting 0:41 Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season 1:57 Ocean Boulevard shooting captured on video 1:09 How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 1:54 Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:29 Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 2:31 Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 1:11 A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA