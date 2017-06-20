A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed up. 'The only chance this man has is us.'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 2 strangers work together to try and save Rock Hill motorcycle wreck victim Pause 0:59 Myrtle Beach: People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 0:47 Myrtle Beach: Officials load a victim into ambulance after Ocean Boulevard shooting 0:41 Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season 1:57 Ocean Boulevard shooting captured on video 1:09 How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 1:54 Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:29 Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 2:31 Boeing 757 cockpit to land on side of museum for flight exhibit 1:11 A $1 million man? Ray Tanner talks today's baseball salaries Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in how to perform it. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Columbia, died. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

