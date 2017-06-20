Police in South Carolina seek man impersonating US Marshal

Police in South Carolina are looking to identify a man who they say falsely presented himself as a U.S. Marshal.
Lexington police say in a statement that at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the man went into a Lexington GameStop store and identified himself as a U.S. Marshal to employees. The man allegedly said he needed to inspect gaming consoles.
Police say the man presented a badge, was wearing handcuffs and may have been armed with a handgun. Authorities believe the same man attempted the ruse Saturday at a different Lexington GameStop.
Police describe the man as about 50 years old with a stocky build and dark hair. He may have a tracheotomy scar on his neck.
A picture of the suspect is available on the Lexington Police Department Facebook page .
