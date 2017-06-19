Skeletal remains sent for identification after boaters find bones along the river

Boaters near the Old Reaves Ferry Boat Landing located a human skull along the Waccamaw River Saturday, according to Horry County police.
Officers were called to the landing near Bear Bluff Drive around 12:20 p.m.
The boaters told police they found what appeared to be a skull on the riverbank while they were fishing. The boaters gave officers a lift back to the sandy bank where they discovered the remains, according to a police report.
“One partial human skull and a few other pieces of skeletal remains were collected” from the scene, said Krystal Dotson, a spokeswoman for the Horry County Police Department.
“While conducting a standard investigation it was learned that an old family cemetery is located within 150 feet from where the remains were found,” she said.
The oldest plot reportedly dates back to the 1800s, Dotson said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden collected the remains and sent them to an anthropologist in Charleston County to help with identification.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
