S.C. says arrested furniture store owner owes over $120,000 in taxes

John Henry Hammond, the owner of BJ’s Furniture outlet in North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Monday on three counts of tax evasion.
Hammond owes more than $120,000 in back taxes to the state, according to a S.C. Department of Revenue release announcing his arrest.
“On the business’ sales tax returns from 2013 to 2015, Hammond reported a total of $1,398,959 in gross proceeds and $592,011 in deductions,” the release said. “However, the SCDOR investigation revealed actual gross proceeds totaling $2,667,211 and deductions totaling $244,904. Due to his fraudulent reporting, Hammond evaded $120,258 in sales tax.”
An employee of BJ’s declined to comment Monday morning. An attorney for Hammond has not yet been listed in the Horry County Public Index.
He faces maximum fines of $10,000, and/or five years in prison for each charge. Hammond was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at roughly 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
