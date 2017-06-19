Police investigating fourth reported shooting from this weekend

Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at the Dunes Village Sunday night.

Officers were called to the resort at 5200 N. Ocean Blvd. at 9:05 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

“Upon arriving on the scene, officers were unable to locate anyone that was shot or injured as a result of this incident,” said Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“Officers attempted to interview witnesses at the scene, but they refused to talk with police,” Crosby said. “Based on the limited information collected at the scene, officers believe this incident began as a verbal altercation and then shots were fired. It is unknown if the shots were fired at someone or in the air.”

This was the fourth shooting reported over the weekend.

Myrtle Beach police were responding to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to break up a large crowd around 12:25 a.m. Sunday. Some in the crowd started to run as cruisers approached.

Then, a fight broke out between a few men near the Wayfarer Motel at Fourth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Seconds later, one of the men in the fight pulled a gun from his pants and opened fire, according to a Facebook Live video that captured the shooting.

The shooter fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle, Crosby said Sunday in a release from MBPD.

Seven people were hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries,” including the shooter, who police say was shot by an armed security officer on the scene and is now in custody.

Police also responded to reported shootings at Coastal Grand Mall around 4:30 p.m., where they found a gunshot victim, and at the Crown Reef Resort about 10 minutes later, where no victims were found.

All four shootings remain under investigation. Officers continue to collect and analyze evidence and urge anyone who may have information regarding any of the incidents to call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1382.