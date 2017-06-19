Divers, boats look for missing man in South Carolina river

Divers and boats are resuming the search for a swimmer missing in a river in South Carolina's capital city.
Local media outlets reported that divers and fire officials searched the Congaree River in Columbia for hours Sunday afternoon and evening. The search resumed Monday.
One man was reported missing in the water around 11 a.m. Sunday. Four people had been swimming in the river when they developed problems. One made it to shore safety and two others were rescued by someone passing by the area.
Rescue boats, dive teams and a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter took part in the search Sunday.
The missing person's name has not been released.
