South Carolina

June 19, 2017 7:02 AM

South Carolina teen drowns while swimming with friend

The Associated Press
SALEM, S.C.

A 15-year-old boy has drowned in a South Carolina lake.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis tells local media that Dillon Ray Spears died Sunday morning at Fall Creek Landing on Lake Keowee near Salem.

Addis says the teen and a friend were attempting to swim a cove and Spears appeared to be swimming back toward their point of entry when he went under.

Spears was recovered by a dive team member at around 10:30 a.m. roughly 30 to 40 yards (27.4 to 36.6 meters) offshore in water that was about 19 feet (5.8 meters) deep. Emergency responders performed CRP on Spears, but he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.

Addis says no autopsy will be ordered and the manner of death is classified as accidental.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season

Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season 0:41

Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season
Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:54

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 1:29

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach

View More Video