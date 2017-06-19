South Carolina teen drowns while swimming with friend

A 15-year-old boy has drowned in a South Carolina lake.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis tells local media that Dillon Ray Spears died Sunday morning at Fall Creek Landing on Lake Keowee near Salem.
Addis says the teen and a friend were attempting to swim a cove and Spears appeared to be swimming back toward their point of entry when he went under.
Spears was recovered by a dive team member at around 10:30 a.m. roughly 30 to 40 yards (27.4 to 36.6 meters) offshore in water that was about 19 feet (5.8 meters) deep. Emergency responders performed CRP on Spears, but he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m.
Addis says no autopsy will be ordered and the manner of death is classified as accidental.
