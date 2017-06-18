A 7-foot alligator was captured by wildlife removal specialists Wednesday night after it ate a dog in a Murrells Inlet community.
A 7-foot alligator was captured by wildlife removal specialists Wednesday night after it ate a dog in a Murrells Inlet community. - Photo from WPDE with permission from The Snake Chaser’s Facebook page
A 7-foot alligator was captured by wildlife removal specialists Wednesday night after it ate a dog in a Murrells Inlet community. - Photo from WPDE with permission from The Snake Chaser’s Facebook page

South Carolina

June 18, 2017 4:27 PM

Gator captured in SC neighborhood after eating dog

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C.

An alligator was caught Wednesday night by a team of wildlife removal specialists after the animal ate a Shih tzu in a Murrells Inlet community, according to WPDE.

Russell Cavender, known as The Snake Chaser, heads up the specialist group, and told WPDE that the 7-foot gator was captured after eating the dog in the Blackmoor Community, off S.C. 707, where gators hadn’t been an issue in the area prior to the incident.

Cavender said it took about an hour for the alligator to be wrangled.

“This is a sad thing, but it does happen,” he said to WPDE. “The alligators can’t discern between a goose, a turtle or a dog when it eats.”

Cavender warned pet owners to make sure their furry friends are on a leash, that fenced-in yards are secure, and that pets not be allowed to swim in ponds.

You may also be interested in these:

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season

Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season 0:41

Heading to a Hilton Head beach? 4 things you probably didn't know are illegal during tourist season
Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:54

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach 1:29

Watch these men reel in a massive fish at Folly Beach

View More Video