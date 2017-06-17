Venomous snakes block police from investigating a shooting in Chesterfield

A number of venomous snakes in a Chesterfield, South Carolina, home prevented police from investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old man, the Post and Courier reports.
Freddie Herman Jr. was found dead by Chesterfield authorities Thursday morning, but they could not enter his home due to a number of rattlesnakes, pythons, copperheads and a cobra found inside.
The snakes had to be removed by a company from Charlotte, North Carolina, before officers could enter the home.
Neighbors heard arguing and gunshots hours before police were called, but said they did not contact authorities because it was not unusual to hear gunshots, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.
There were also malnourished pit bulls, wild pigs and 30 box turtles found in the home.
No arrests have yet been made, and no motive was given for the killing.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments