South Carolina

June 17, 2017 9:59 AM

4-year-old girl shot and killed by 6-year-old in S. Carolina

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl has been shot and killed by her 6-year-old sibling in their South Carolina home.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn said in a statement that officers are still investigating the 3:45 p.m. Friday shooting, but it appears to be an accident and charges likely won't be filed.

Authorities say one bullet hit Carley Mack and she died at the hospital about 45 minutes later.

Littlejohn did not say whether the 6-year-old who fired the gun was the girl's brother or sister or give any details about who owned the gun or how the child got the weapon.

