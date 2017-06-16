This SC bride took a squad car to her wedding ceremony. Here’s why she was smiling so big.

Winding up in a squad car is not a situation anyone dreams of — especially not on their wedding day.
But one broken down limo later, and that’s how Kelly Bushey found herself arriving to her wedding on June 3 near Greenville County.
"It is hard to put into words the feelings you have on your wedding day. You feel joy, appreciation, nervousness and unconditional love for everyone around you,” Bushey wrote in a thank-you note shared by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Facebook this week. “The one feeling I never thought I would experience on my wedding day was worry.”
After nearly ten minutes in a steaming hot limo with her bridal party, Bushey was worried. Then, the limo broke then down 30 minutes away from the chapel, and pure panic set in.
Her bridal party quickly jumped into action and flagged down a guest bus and a deputy from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Fearing she would be late to her ceremony, Deputy Taylor East came to her rescue and drove her to the chapel, she wrote.
“His service to me, my new husband, and my family that day will always be something that I will hold dear in my heart. Not, only did he get me to the church on time, but he made my first ride in a sheriff's car very enjoyable!” Bushey wrote in thank- you post.
The act of kindness was documented by her wedding photographer Ina McConnell, who captured photos of the bride arriving in the squad car and posing with the deputy.
“He put my wedding jitters at ease and made my sister and I laugh on several occasions. By the time we arrived to the chapel I had to giggle at the thought of how my escort may look to my guests,” Bushey wrote. “Not many brides can say they arrived to their wedding in a sheriff's car, but I feel honored that the Greenville Sheriff''s Department took time out of their day to make sure my wedding could go on as planned and on time.”
