Venomous snakes, snapping turtles slow down SC death investigation

Deputies investigating a South Carolina man’s death discovered several wild animals in the man’s home.
According to WBTV, Freddie Lee Herman was found dead with several gunshot wounds outside of his Sam Jones Road home Thursday.
The news station reported neighbors heard an argument and then gunshots at the home between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators told WBTV several malnourished pit bulls, about 30 box turtles, two snapping turtles, wild pigs and several snakes were found in the home. Some of the snakes included rattlesnakes, copperheads, pythons and a cobra.
A company that specializes in venomous snake removal helped clear the scene with the assistance of Chesterfield County Animal Control, according to WBTV.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101.
You may also be interested in these:
Comments