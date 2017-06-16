SC unemployment rate drops to 4.1 percent in May, lowest since 2000

South Carolina’s unemployment rate in May fell to 4.1 percent, its lowest level since December 2000, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce. April’s rate was 4.3 percent.
The number of unemployed dropped by 4,932 to 96,526, the lowest level since April 2001, according to a news release from DEW. The number of people working across the state showed little change, sliding down by 513 to 2.23 million. The state’s labor force decreased by 5,445 to 2,328,694 people in May.
Since May 2016, employment grew by 51,642, the labor force increased by 31,655 people, and the level of unemployed decreased 19,987.
In the Midlands, Lexington County had the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate in May at 3.1 percent, a slight increase from April’s 3 percent. Richland County’s rate also increased slightly, from 3.5 percent in April to 3.6 percent in May. Kershaw County’s rate remained at 3.9 percent.
