South Carolina

June 16, 2017 8:25 AM

SC police rescue 2 puppies from car in 94-degree heat

By Hannah Smoot

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill police worked quickly Wednesday to cool two puppies they found left in a locked car without air conditioning in 94-degree heat.

Officers say the black and white puppies — younger than three months old — were panting and warm to the touch, said a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Three windows were cracked, so an officer was able to reach inside and unlock a door. The officer put the puppies in a food cooler with ice packs and the lid open and under the patrol car’s air conditioning vents to quickly cool them, according to the report.

The car was parked outside of the Planet Fitness and a hair-braiding establishment on Cherry Road, the report says.

A woman inside the hair-braiding establishment, identified as Latoya Reid, said the car was hers, and that she was waiting on someone to come buy the puppies, the report says. Reid said the puppies were only in the car for 10 to 15 minutes, the report says.

The manager of Planet Fitness said the vehicle had been parked outside for a while, the report says.

After Reid was searched, officers say they found 1.4 grams of marijuana in her purse, the report says.

Reid is charged with ill treatment of animals and possession of marijuana.

